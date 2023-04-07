"We're thankful for him" Local man honored for serving nursing home 77 years and counting

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local nursing home is honoring a man that's helped bring seniors care in Linton for many decades.
If you've been around Glenburn Home in Linton, you've probably heard the name "Dr. Murphy."
He's been here for 77 years and on Friday, he was honored for his nearly 8 decades of service.
When you serve a community for nearly 80 years you deserve a round of applause.
"My name is William T. Murphy. I was a pastor here 100 years ago....not really," joked the 94-year-old as he told stories of his 77 years at Glenburn.
Murhpy was honored for his service as its pastor, historian and member of the board of directors.
He says he's come a long way in his nearly 95 years of life.
"From what I came from in the depression, to the life that I've been able to live with a beautiful wife and three children, has been a blessing from God," Murphy said.
Amy Gum is the CEO of Glenburn Home.
She says Murphy has been able to transform the senior care facility from a couple rooms to countless resources for seniors.
She says his work is especially important with fewer senior living facilities in Greene County.
"You can't even put into words what somebody like him means to us. He's an icon for us and we're thankful for him to be here," Gum said.
When I asked Murphy how the honor felt, he said it felt great, but said he couldn't take too much credit for his work at Glenburn.
"Not anything that I've been able to accomplish, but what god has been able to accomplish through me and for which I'm very, very grateful," Murphy said.
Murphy says he hopes to continue sharing his stories and serving Glenburn as long as he can.