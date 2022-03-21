"We're spinning our wheels" Indiana small businesses call for suspension of state's gas tax

INDIANA (WTHI) - As gas prices soar, small businesses that rely on fuel are spending hundreds of dollars more every week.
It is with the help of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Small businesses in Indiana are calling on Governor Eric Holcomb to suspend the gas tax at the pump.
Economists say doing that may be just a temporary solution.
It has been a hectic time for Stephen Cull, his wife and daughter, operating their small business, Value Vending.
The business delivers different vending machine products across central and southern Indiana.
Owners rely heavily on fuel, which they said has cost them over $200 more each week.
Cull told News 10 whether it is fuel prices or inflation, it has been one thing after another.
"That's huge for us. We're trying to just get things rolling. You know, things are starting to roll, and then the inflation went nuts, now the fuel went nuts, and we're spinning our wheels," said Cull.
He and other NFIB members are calling for Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to suspend the state's gas tax.
According to Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods business faculty member Frank Whittle, the gas tax is 32 cents per gallon.
He said suspending the gas tax is a double-edged sword.
"The benefit to small businesses and individual consumers means more money they could use towards expenses and other costs, which is a major pro," Whittle said.
But, Whittle's warning is that it is a short-term solution that could cut into the money that goes to fixing roads.
He said it is essential to find a middle-ground to support small businesses and keep the state's financial surplus.
"If I was the Governor, I think what I would look at is maybe suspending the gas tax for three months. And that gives you three months to work with the legislators and work on some longer-term solutions," said Whittle.
Cull said as much money as small businesses pay in taxes, he feels it is only fair to get some of that back at a time they need it most.
"I always say, I don't want a freebie, I want what's, that's money that we've put in, and it sure would be nice to have some relief on that," Cull said.
Whittle said gas could spike as high as $5 per gallon and stay there for over a year.