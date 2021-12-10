"We're seeing some criminal mischief..." Brazil Sees an Uptick in Vandalism

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- One local community is seeing a rise in vandals. It's now upsetting community members who have to pay the price.
Brazil Chief of Police Clint McQueen said the acts of vandalism are recent.
"Last two weeks, within that time frame," he said. "We're seeing some criminal mischief, some vandalism occur inside the city here."
Residents are seeing tires slashed and other damage to vehicles. This includes Michael Churchill. He and his wife woke up one morning to find six of their tires slashed, two on a truck and four on another vehicle. Churchill said they thought it was just one flat tire, but quickly realized what had happened.
"I went outside to check out the flat tire," Churchill said. "And then we saw we had multiple flat tires and then it as like, yeah, that's what it was. Somebody came by and slashed them all."
It's affecting businesses too. McQueen said some businesses have seen windows broken or reported attempted entries. The vandals have not been caught, but McQueen said police have an idea who is committing these crimes.
"So, [We] think it's a group of individuals, smaller group," he said. "We're trying to do some heavy patrol in these areas to locate these individuals and hopefully develop some lead information."
Until then, McQueen said there are some precautions residents can take. He said to park your car in a garage if you can. If not, park your vehicle as close to your house, as possible. McQueen said vandals will less likely to do anything if they know they could be caught.
Churchill has already taken some of these precautions and is installing more security around his house. He said he just wants to see these vandals stopped.
"I don't know if anything is going to come about it from us," he said. "I just hope they can catch the person and they learn a lesson and we go from there."
If you have any information on these vandals, please contact the Brazil Police Department at 812-446-2211.