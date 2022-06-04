'We're really just trying to bring awareness and decrease isolation' - Locals celebrate at Pride Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - June is pride month and one local community is coming together to celebrate. Hundreds of folks lined Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute to commemorate the occasion.
The first-ever pride fest was hosted by the Pride Center on Saturday. There were more than 60 vendors in attendance.
The mayor also gave a special proclamation on Saturday recognizing that June is pride month in Terre Haute.
The president of the Pride Center wants people to know the true meaning of putting on an event like this.
"We're really just trying to bring awareness and decrease isolation by getting our community out and showing them that there are some affirming people and other individuals they can connect with here in Terre Haute," Nichelle Campbell-Miller, the president of the Pride Center, said.
Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the food trucks and drag queen performances. Residents say it's a good place for members of the queer community and their allies to come together.
"I think this eases the playing field for people, you know, to see that we're not all out here trying to prove some rambunctious point of view, we just want to be able to be an even part of this community as well and I think that's important for people to understand," Morgan Wilson, a Terre Haute resident, said.
Another resident says it was his first time at a pride event. He expresses what Pride Month means to him.
"It means like being accepted for who you are and just like being open about it," Hayden Kimball, a Terre Haute resident, said.
The president of the Pride Center adds Terre Haute is moving in the right direction.
"We're moving in the right direction," she said, there's always going to be problems regardless of where you are but I think with the Pride Center being here and us continuing to put on events that get the queer community together to be seen and heard, I think that's ultimately the best move for our city."
They plan on making this an annual event.