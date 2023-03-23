"We're really having a dog at school?" How new emotional support dog is helping Dixie Bee students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- More focus is being placed on the mental well-being of kids. The Vigo County School Corporation is taking action by employing the use of emotional support dogs.
The latest dog to join the group is Beatrix at Dixie Bee Elementary. She's a Goldendoodle mix who lives with art teacher Erin Schultz. She's an active part of the classroom environment.
"She's not only here to be a dog to the kids who don't have dogs," Shultz said. "But, she's also here to help the kids talk out some problems."
As an emotional support dog, Beatrix is there to lend a paw and an ear to any issues the kids may face. She has been a welcome addition, even if it did come as a surprise to student Connor Kirk.
"I was really shocked," he said. "I was like 'We're really having a dog at school? Is that even allowed?'"
But, it also seems like Beatrix is fulfilling her purpose. Student Avery Waggoner said Beatrix has helped her feel better on some hard days.
"It's really helped me a lot," she said. "It's really helped me focus honestly."
When students like Waggoner need a snuggle, Schultz said students can come in before or after school to do so.
Beatrix just recently became a certified emotional support animal, so Schultz said she should be able to visit more classrooms. She hopes this will help more kids with the emotions and challenges they may be facing.
"It's hard being a kid now," she said. "I hope this will help the anxiety levels of the kids and the emotional things they are going through."