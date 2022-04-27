"We're ready to go" Local farmers are about two weeks behind in planting season, here's what that means for them

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Farmers are having a difficult time getting into their fields this year.
That is on top of many challenges they were already facing.
The war in Ukraine, COVID-19 and inflation are all challenges a lot of farmers are facing right now.
But, their biggest hurdle right now is the weather and trying to get in the fields for planting season.
Before local farmer Ed Shew has a chance to put seed in his planter, start his tractor or even think about getting in the field to plant, he says he and many other farmers have had a close eye on the forecast.
"The rain situation has been kind of difficult for us this year. It seems like we get rain every 2-3 days, then it's been really cold," Shew said.
Shew said he would have liked to have been out planting around April 15.
He says some farmers would have liked to have been out there even earlier.
He said now it is time to get seeds in the ground.
"I've been at this a long time, I just take it day-to-day, but yes, we're ready to go. We need to be out there and get after it," Shew said.
Shew said as of last week, 2% of corn and 1% of soybeans had been planted in the midwest.
For him, he has planted about 180 of 2,600 acres.
While he thinks they will be okay, the process will not necessarily be easy.
"It's going to be a challenge getting everything in that primary window of top yields," Shew said.
Even with a few challenges, Shew said he hopes for the best, and he is confident everything will work out.
"We just hope that the weather breaks here in a little bit, and it wouldn't be the first time that we planted late into May and June, and things still turned out pretty well," Shew said.
Shew said as farmers work to plant their crops and feed the world, the best thing you can do for them is to be patient with them out there on the roads.