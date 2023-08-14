"We're out of food, we're out of everything." Clay County is hosting a meat drive giveaway to help families in need

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy has contributed $10,000 to Clay County.
The money will go to helping residents get back on their feet after a derecho storm tore through the area in June, leaving many without power, having to throw out their food.
Nellie Garrard and her family have recently been living paycheck to paycheck. This has left Garrard to go to the Clay County Food Pantry for the first time to ask for help.
"We're out of food, we're out of everything, no toilet paper, no shampoo," said Garrard.
To address this issue, the mayor of Brazil and Clay County Emergency Food Pantry are partnering to host a meat drive giveaway on Tuesday.
"We thought, with $10,000, this would be the best use to help the people. People need food anyway, so basically, we bought $6,000 worth of ground beef and $4,000 worth of ham," said Clay County Food Pantry CEO Mike Robinson.
The mayor of Brazil says they have 400 hams and 500 packages of ground beef for the giveaway. He says it's essential for people to get enough protein to live a healthy life. The goal is to feed approximately 300 families in Clay County.
"This beef is all locally bought from a local farmer, so it's raised here, and it's processed. Any time you do something like this to help benefit the people that really need it, you know you hope that's where it goes," said Mayor Brain Wyndham.
In recent months, food pantries have seen a jump in people asking for help. Garrard says she has been running into high food prices at the store.
"Alright, am I going to put gas in my car to get to my new job, or am I going to buy some meat and groceries," said Garrard.
Garrard plans to attend the meat drive giveaway. She is grateful that the city is stepping up to help alleviate some of the stress that her family is facing.
"We are a small town, we are a small county, so the fact that they are giving this opportunity to help the residents out says that 'hey, we're not forgotten,'" said Garrard.
The meat giveaway is happening Tuesday night. That's going on from 5 until 6:30 p.m. It'll be at the Cow Palace in Forest Park. Make sure to bring your ID to prove you live in Clay County.