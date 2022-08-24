'We're optimistic' Vigo County farmers are hoping for a record-breaking soybean yield, recovery for corn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States Department of Agriculture says crop production is split here in Indiana.
Corn is expected to fall short of expected yields.
Soybeans could break records.
A report that just came out from the USDA says that soybeans could be doing better than corn this year.
Every day Brad Burbrink gets in his truck and drives out to his field to look at his corn and soybeans, reflecting on what a year it's been.
"I'd say it was a very stressful year just due to, our inputs were the highest they've ever been, so to put the crop out this year, it cost farmers the most money they've ever had to spend," Burbrink said.
Even though it's been hectic, the USDA is forecasting a record year for soybeans.
Last year a record was set at 59.5 bushels per acre, but this year, the USDA says it could be 60.
Burbrink says this number wasn't even on his radar not long ago.
"If you asked me a month ago, 'would we be at these potential on soybeans?' I'd say 'no way,' because the crop was so late planted," Burbrink said.
He says in the last few weeks, the weather has held up.
He also says if it continues to do so, he will welcome the chance for record-breaking soybeans.
"We've been blessed with good weather really, since Fourth of July, so whether the weather on the backside here will make up for the late planting, I don't know, but we're optimistic," Burbrink said.
Corn could be another story.
If you take a look at an ear of corn, you'll see why.
The heat from the beginning of the year has dried up about a quarter of the ear, which can significantly hurt yields.
Burbrink says he agrees with the USDA's prediction that there will be about six bushels per acre of corn this year.
"I think that's going to take some top-end yield off of our corn crop, but kind of like I said on the beans we're still fortunate to have gotten these rains in late July and August," Burbrink said.
Burbrink says the next couple of months will be critical to have a good crop and that he's confident the weather will hold up.
To view the USDA's full crop report, click here.