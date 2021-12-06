You are the owner of this article.
...LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT...

An upper level disturbance will track across the region Tuesday
night...bringing a period of light snowfall from Tuesday evening
through the predawn hours Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be
light...with most locations seeing a half inch to one inch by
Wednesday morning. A few spots may see slightly higher amounts.

The timing of the snowfall along with it being the first
widespread accumulation of the season will likely produce higher
impacts to travelers early Wednesday...especially during the
morning commute. Be prepared for icy spots on roads...bridges and
overpasses. Untreated roads may be snow covered as well.

'We're not in an emergency right now. Most Hoosiers have moved on' Indiana legislators move to end Governor Holcomb's emergency order

House Bill 1001

INDIANA (WTHI) - Three Republican Wabash Valley lawmakers have co-authored a bill to help end Indiana's public health state of emergency.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says it is still necessary.

State Representative Alan Morrison from Brazil told News 10 he is not happy with Governor Holcomb.

This comes after the governor extended Indiana's public health emergency for the 21st time.

Since then, three area state representatives have co-authored a bill to limit governor Holcomb's emergency powers. Those are Bob Heaton of Terre Haute, Alan Morrison of Brazil and Bruce Borders of Jasonville, all Republicans.

House Bill 1001 would allow Governor Holcomb's public health emergency to expire.

This bill also includes language that would also require Indiana businesses to accept medical and religious COVID-19 vaccine exemptions.

Republican State Representative Alan Morrison from Brazil says it is time to move forward from pandemic restrictions.

"When we are under an emergency order, the governor has an inordinate amount of powers, granted to him by us, without a doubt. But, we're not in an emergency right now. Most Hoosiers have moved on," said Morrison.

Governor Holcomb says the disagreement was not about the concept of the bill, just how it should be handled constitutionally.

"I never said I disagreed with their intent, just that there was a way, I thought, constitutionally, that only the people of Indiana can change the constitution," said Holcomb.

Representative Morrison says there has not been much dialogue between the two sides and he is growing frustrated.

"We have not seen leadership from the governor or the senate on the emergency order or on addressing vaccine mandates," said Morrison.

Governor Holcomb says he has spoken with Republican legislators.

He says his goals with this order are to help put the issues related to the pandemic like higher suicide rates and drug overdoses behind us.

"All those other issues that come from a time of such uncertainty and insecurity in some respects, that's what I'm looking forward to. Getting it in the rearview mirror," said Holcomb.

Morrison tells News 10 they hope to have this addressed by January 4.

News 10 reached out to the Democratic party to hear their views on the issue.

They declined to comment.

We also reached out to the Vigo County health department to see how they felt about the order.

They did not get back with us.

