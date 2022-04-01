"We're not going to shut up just because they tell us to" Indiana State students walk out to protest LGBTQ+ legislation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of Indiana State University students walked out on Friday in protest of legislation involving the LGBTQ+ community.
Students protested legislation from across the United States.
That included Indiana House Bill 1041.
It would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls' sports.
Governor Holcomb vetoed the bill, but lawmakers are expected to override the veto.
On Friday, it was shoulder-to-shoulder and difficult to simply walk through the crowd on Indiana State's campus.
Many students walked out of class in opposition to what they called anti-trans" legislation.
Students chanted "we say gay" for nearly two hours at Friday's protest.
Hundreds of them missed class and say no matter what legislation is passed, they will not back down.
"We're not going to shut up just because they tell us to," Olivia Jensen, one of the students who missed class, said.
Some local lawmakers support some of this legislation.
Representative Alan Morrison from Brazil was in favor of House Bill 1041.
He said it boils down to a women's rights issue, giving women and girls a fair opportunity in sports.
"It's a protection of girls' sports. And being the father of a boy and a girl, watching them grow up, I know how important it is," Morrison said.
Morrison said lawmakers plan on overriding Governor Holcomb's veto.
He said the veto takes away progress made in years past toward supporting women's and girls' sports.
He added he feels protecting them is of utmost importance right now because it's the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
"We've finally gotten to the point where girls' athletics are valued and that girls are having the opportunities that they deserve," Morrison said.
Morrison said that while he disagrees with the students, he supports their right to protest peacefully.
The students say that no matter what lawmakers say, they are not changing how they feel.
"I'm glad that he's comfortable with us making our voices heard because we're not going to stop. We want to make a stand and make it clear that, even if it's cold, even if it's freezing rain out here, we would still be out here and we would still be wanting to make this change," Sophia Smith, another student who participated in the walkout, said.
Students encouraged each other to reach out to local representatives like Morrison.
Morrison says if the students would like to reach out, he would be happy to hear from them.
He says on May 24, lawmakers will override Governor Holcomb's veto.