"We're not going to remain quiet." Removal of pride flags in Loogootee results in protests

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The removal of Pride flags in Loogootee has some residents shaken up.
Some will be expressing their frustrations with city officials by protesting by the town fountain on Saturday at noon.
That is in response to the removal of Pride flags downtown.
Some residents in Loogootee made a display for pride month on city property. The decorations were removed and it has sparked a lot of discussion from residents.
Originally, the decision to leave them up was left to Loogootee's beautification board.
Mayor Noel Harty says the board of volunteers did not feel comfortable making the decision, so the city council decided to remove them.
LGBTQ advocates say they are not happy with the city's response.
A group plans to protest on Saturday at the city's fountain.
Organizers like Ashley Keith say they are upset with the city's decision.
"I feel like everybody is hurt that is involved in this. People that are not involved in this are very hurt. For example, I'm not gay, but I love everyone," Keith said.
Should groups be allowed to display Pride flags on city property?
Harty said in a statement:
"As we all know the discussion of decorating city property has been the highlight of the last few common council meetings.
In April the council voted that only the city would decorate its property.
During the May meeting, discussion despite the vote already being made in April seemed to continue. With all of the productivity that has transpired with the city's beatification board I made the suggestion that perhaps the Beautification Committee should be in charge of the What, When, and Who might decorate.
Regardless of the suggestion and much discussion, no decision was made for or against the suggestion in the form of a vote by the council. Since the May meeting Beautification Board members have been contacted and all those who responded said while they wanted to continue serving on the board, that they do not feel comfortable making any decisions of this nature. I want to apologize to the board as I understand after thought that such a board made up of volunteers shouldn't have this obligation.
Unless the council votes to do otherwise, I support the city council in their decision."
That decision is one Keith feels city leaders should face consequences for.
"The city needs to be held accountable for that because they ultimately made that decision," Keith said.
LGBTQ advocates say other groups like churches were allowed to use the property for Christmas decorations.
They say until they are allowed to equally express themselves, they will continue fighting for change.
"We're not going to remain quiet. We're not going to lay down like a dog and rollover. We're going to keep shouting from the rooftops until equality is made," Keith said.
Loogootee residents say they fear for the city's youth and are calling for new leadership.