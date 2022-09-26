"We're just very ecstatic" Conservatory of Music Building at SMWC could get upgrades within a year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Renovations to a nationally-registered historic building could be on the way to Vigo County.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is looking to renovate its Conservatory of Music building,
To do this, the college needs some help from a grant.
When you walk through the doors of the building, you may notice it needs some rehabilitation.
Karen Dyer is the vice president of advancements and strategic initiatives at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
She says the college is partnering with Vigo County commissioners to help make some updates happen.
"We are super excited to be able to be working on this building. It's a part of our history and legacy and to be partners with the Vigo County commissioners, we're just very ecstatic about that," Dyer said.
If commissioners and the school get the grant, it would cut into the $600,00 of rehabilitation to the building.
The dome, roof and parts of the inside would be rehabilitated.
Vigo County commissioner Chris Switzer says he's hoping they can get the job done.
"We want to save as many historic buildings as possible, and Vigo County had the opportunity to be the lead grant applicant," Switzer said.
Switzer says the updates could lead to new opportunities for campus and the community.
"We're just happy to be involved with it, and we're basically just a pass-through for the money for Saint Mary's to be able to update this building, move on, and create something new here," Switzer said.
Dyer says whether it's students trying to learn, or the community coming together, the upgrades can help campus for years to come.
"It's just wonderful for not just Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, but the entire community who uses this building," Switzer said.
The building is also a nationally-registered historic site.
