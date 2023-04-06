"We're just incredibly lucky" Robinson Hospital for Animals nearly hit by tornado, stays unouched

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A local animal hospital was a near-miss with the tornado that hit Crawford County.

It missed the Robinson Hospital for Animals by maybe a quarter mile.

News 10 has told you many stories this week about people who have lost so much.

Robinson Hospital for Animals, however, was virtually untouched.

If you look to the left facing the building, just a couple of buildings down from the hospital, this isn't the case.

Kristin Drisko has been taking care of dogs the last few days, operating like normal.

She's the clinic manager at Robinson Hospital for Animals.

She says the close call was one of the scariest moments she could've imagined.

"You always see it on tv, but it always is kind of far away. So then, when it hits home it's obviously the talk of the town for a while. So, we're just incredibly lucky," Drisko said.

If you look down the road from the clinic, you can see where the tornado tore through the area, barely missing the animal hospital.

Drisko says when it happened, her phone didn't stop ringing.

"I don't even know, I was just...when your phone keeps going off it's just like that anxiety like, what is that next text going to say?" Drisko said.

Her first thought when she heard the tornado nearly missed the animal hospital was about the dogs like Archie and Spook the office cat.

"I can't even put it into words what goes through your mind besides just, I hope everybody is okay first of all and that there's not too much damage," Drisko said.

Archie and Spook were both okay, as were all the other animals at the hospital.

Drisko says she appreciates those walks with the dogs that much more knowing that everyone is accounted for.

"We are incredibly lucky. It is honestly a miracle that our clinic is obviously still standing and we're so blessed obviously that nothing happened," Drisko said.

Drisko also says the animals that have come in have stepped on debris.

She says it's important to be mindful of where your pets are walking so, they don't get hurt while you clean up.