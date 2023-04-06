"We're just incredibly lucky" Robinson Hospital for Animals nearly hit by tornado, stays unouched

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland, minor flooding continues along the middle and lower Wabash
River, and rainfall amounts of one to over two inches yesterday
brought renewed flooding or will prolong flooding along the lower
White River and at Seymour on the East Fork White. Minor flooding on
the East Fork White at Seymour will last into the weekend and could
develop at other points on the lower East Fork White. Minor flooding
on the lower White and lower Wabash will last through much of next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the next several days, which
will allow time for rivers to crest and fall below flood for the
lowest portions of the White and Wabash by next weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Agricultural flooding begins along west
bank across from Water Works, southwest Vigo County and northeast
Crawford County, IL. Low county roads in these areas begin to
flood.  Old Darwin road begins to flood near Darwin, IL, and
northeast Crawford County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage
was 16.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"We're just incredibly lucky" Robinson Hospital for Animals nearly hit by tornado, stays unouched

  • Updated
  • 0
Animal Hospital

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A local animal hospital was a near-miss with the tornado that hit Crawford County.

It missed the Robinson Hospital for Animals by maybe a quarter mile.

News 10 has told you many stories this week about people who have lost so much.

Sky Drone 10 in Crawford County

Robinson Hospital for Animals, however, was virtually untouched.

If you look to the left facing the building, just a couple of buildings down from the hospital, this isn't the case.

Kristin Drisko has been taking care of dogs the last few days, operating like normal.

She's the clinic manager at Robinson Hospital for Animals.

She says the close call was one of the scariest moments she could've imagined.

"You always see it on tv, but it always is kind of far away. So then, when it hits home it's obviously the talk of the town for a while. So, we're just incredibly lucky," Drisko said.

If you look down the road from the clinic, you can see where the tornado tore through the area, barely missing the animal hospital.

Drisko says when it happened, her phone didn't stop ringing.

"I don't even know, I was just...when your phone keeps going off it's just like that anxiety like, what is that next text going to say?" Drisko said.

Her first thought when she heard the tornado nearly missed the animal hospital was about the dogs like Archie and Spook the office cat.

"I can't even put it into words what goes through your mind besides just, I hope everybody is okay first of all and that there's not too much damage," Drisko said.

Archie and Spook were both okay, as were all the other animals at the hospital.

Drisko says she appreciates those walks with the dogs that much more knowing that everyone is accounted for.

"We are incredibly lucky. It is honestly a miracle that our clinic is obviously still standing and we're so blessed obviously that nothing happened," Drisko said.

Drisko also says the animals that have come in have stepped on debris.

She says it's important to be mindful of where your pets are walking so, they don't get hurt while you clean up.

