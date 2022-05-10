"We're in business not to lose money" Local businesses deal with rising costs

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday,
May 20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"We're in business not to lose money" Local businesses deal with rising costs

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While inflation is hurting many of you at home, it is also making it much harder for businesses across the Wabash Valley.

Grand Traverse Pie Company in Terre Haute has been open for about 15 years.

General Manager Stephen Huddleston said he has not seen an economic situation like this since they opened.

These past six months to a year have been unlike Huddleston has ever seen.

Prices keep rising, which has made it difficult to keep up with worker wages and food prices.

"Everything keeps going up and up and up, and every time something goes up, and anytime something goes up, employees' wages aren't going up," Huddleston said.

This can put companies like Huddleston's in a challenging situation.

Local economists like Indiana State economics professor Dr. Robert Guell say it can lead to some difficult decisions.

That is with inflation predicted to be up 7-9% by the end of the year.

"They are in between a rock and a hard place because they have to decide whether their customers will pay higher prices for those goods," Guell said.

Huddleston said they have done everything in their power to limit raising their prices.

He said the community has responded well and supported his business.

But, sometimes with costs of other goods going up, customers spend less in his store.

"If they're spending an extra 15 to 20 bucks on fuel, that's an extra 15 or 20 dollars you're not going to come in here and spend. So, everybody's getting a bit more selective on how to spend their money," Huddleston said.

The timing is what Huddleston said has made it even more difficult for his business, and many others.

He says with covid, inflation and shortages of certain products, there have been some trying times trying to earn a living.

"We're in business not to lose money, as is everybody else. So, it's been tough. Supply chains are still an issue. I mean, it's just not a good time for all this to be going on," Huddleston said.

Guell also said inflation usually goes up to around 1% in a given year or so.

He said with restaurants, constant price changes in their products can in turn cost them more money.

That is because they have to constantly print new menus and update customers.

Recommended for you