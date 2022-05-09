"We're in a crisis situation" Foster parents in desperate need during National Foster Care Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Indiana, there are 15,000 children in the foster care system.
About 3,500 of those are awaiting adoption.
There are hundreds of children in need of homes in the Wabash Valley as well.
That need may be greater than ever right now.
At Benchmark Family Services in Terre Haute, staff say they get at least 15 to 20 referrals for children in need of homes each day.
The biggest problem is that there are no homes available.
The need for adoptive parents is significant in the Wabash Valley.
That is why Makayla Price is going through her orientation to learn more about fostering.
At just 21-years-old she is barely able to become a foster parent; she is a junior at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College, plays on the Pomeroys softball team and is a substitute teacher.
Fostering is one more thing she wants to add to her busy schedule.
Her interest sparked from being in the classroom.
"I was substitute teaching, and a student came up to me and kind of told me a little bit about what was going on in their life, and it just kind of hit me that I was like, 'man, I just wish I was there outside of school, I wish I could help them out,'" Price said.
Price said having a good upbringing has inspired her to help children who may not have had some of the luxuries she had growing up.
"I would just love to be there. I just can't imagine going through childhood and teenage years and even young adult years without having a support system," Price said.
The need for foster parents comes at a grim time for many children.
Vigo County has the third-highest child abuse and neglect death rates in the state of Indiana.
People like Kristi Cundiff, a foster and adoptive mother herself, along with Benchmark Family Services are trying to help during the challenging time.
"We're in a crisis situation really throughout the state, and we need foster parents desperately," Cundiff said.
Price said if she does decide to foster, she feels she can help fill an important void in a child's life.
"I like being there for them, even if it's just a little part of their day and just having that person that they can talk to about anything, like 'oh, I got a new dog,' or, 'oh, I'm having trouble with my math homework,'" Price said.
May is also National Foster Care Month.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, call (855)-5-FOSTER.