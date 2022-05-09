"We're in a crisis situation" Foster parents in desperate need during National Foster Care Month

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for some sites. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&