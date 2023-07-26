"We're hoping to get an extra pavillion built at Brittlebank Park." - learn more about a potential addition to a local park

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values for most areas
are expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

"We're hoping to get an extra pavillion built at Brittlebank Park." - learn more about a potential addition to a local park

  • Updated
  • 0

"We're hoping to get an extra pavillion built at Brittlebank Park." - learn more about a potential addition to a local park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Brittlebank Park in Terre Haute has seen a laundry list of upgrades, including six new pickleball courts. Now, the Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association is looking to make one more improvement.

When park upgrades were finished it was a little too cold to hit the courts. And with the crazy summer heat, some are worried about their health while pickleballing. A local pickball association wants to do something about that.

"We're hoping to get an extra pavillion built at Brittlebank Park."

Marcia Ogle is the president of the Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association, and has been pickleballing since 2008. Recently, she has seen a boom in the sport.

"These six new courts got built, and the amount of new people coming in is astronomical. I'm telling people they need to purchase shirts with their names automatically sewn in, because I have met so many people this summer I cannot begin to keep track of their names," said Ogle.

And with the average age of these pickleballers in the 60's and 70's, it's important to make sure everyone stays safe.

"It's just for the purpose of not only relief from the sun, but also health concerns to give people an option to go cool off after they've been on the courts for a few minutes," said Ogle.

Grass plot between the two sets of pickleball courts

The plan is for the association to raise money to put a pavillion right here in this grass plot. This will be a more centralized area where players can get some shade and rest if needed.

Ogle says they hope to have an AED stationed by the bathrooms on the park property as well. And with a more centralized resting station, Ogle hopes to see the pickleballers of all ages come together.

"If we get a pavillion in the middle the intention is to not only provide the shade, but to bring the old and the new players together so we become one unit," said Ogle.

The Terre Haute Parks board has not approved anything yet, and the request will most likely be heard a few more times before anything is decided.

Recommended for you