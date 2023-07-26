"We're hoping to get an extra pavillion built at Brittlebank Park." - learn more about a potential addition to a local park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Brittlebank Park in Terre Haute has seen a laundry list of upgrades, including six new pickleball courts. Now, the Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association is looking to make one more improvement.
When park upgrades were finished it was a little too cold to hit the courts. And with the crazy summer heat, some are worried about their health while pickleballing. A local pickball association wants to do something about that.
"We're hoping to get an extra pavillion built at Brittlebank Park."
Marcia Ogle is the president of the Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association, and has been pickleballing since 2008. Recently, she has seen a boom in the sport.
"These six new courts got built, and the amount of new people coming in is astronomical. I'm telling people they need to purchase shirts with their names automatically sewn in, because I have met so many people this summer I cannot begin to keep track of their names," said Ogle.
And with the average age of these pickleballers in the 60's and 70's, it's important to make sure everyone stays safe.
"It's just for the purpose of not only relief from the sun, but also health concerns to give people an option to go cool off after they've been on the courts for a few minutes," said Ogle.
The plan is for the association to raise money to put a pavillion right here in this grass plot. This will be a more centralized area where players can get some shade and rest if needed.
Ogle says they hope to have an AED stationed by the bathrooms on the park property as well. And with a more centralized resting station, Ogle hopes to see the pickleballers of all ages come together.
"If we get a pavillion in the middle the intention is to not only provide the shade, but to bring the old and the new players together so we become one unit," said Ogle.
The Terre Haute Parks board has not approved anything yet, and the request will most likely be heard a few more times before anything is decided.