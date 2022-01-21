"We're hoping that comes to end at some point quickly..." Vigo Co. long-term care facilities see new outbreak of Covid-19

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Long-term care facilities have become vital in the recovery of Covid-19 patients. Now, that care could be delayed.
Vigo County health officials are reporting Covid-19 outbreaks in multiple long-term care facilities across the county. Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken said this is simply a reflection of the county's current Covid-19 status.
"They're pretty much mirroring what's going on in the community," he said. "We have an extremely high number of cases reported every day. We're seeing a lot of breakthrough cases in the long-term care facilities in both resident and staff members."
According to data from the Indiana Health Department, the following facilities have seen this amount of Covid cases:
- Meadows East: 41 infected patients, 37 infected staff
- Cobblestone Crossings Health Campus: 69 infected patients, 73 infected staff
- Westminster Health and Rehab: 89 infected residents, 73 infected staff
But, Brucken said blame should not be placed on these facilities. These places are following guidelines, but there have been challenges when it comes to testing.
He said the switch from antigen to PCR has delayed many employees from receiving their test results.
"That's how the facility becomes inoculated fairly quickly," Brucken said. "Then, congregate care people are stuck there, so it's not too unusual to inoculate the entire facility that way."
While it's easy to infect, these outbreaks have paused hospitals from sending more Covid-19 patients for recovery.
"That's limited us at the hospital for sure trying to get some people placed in long-term care rehabilitation," Brucken said. "So, we're hoping that comes to an end at some point quickly."
While COVID continues to rage on both inside and outside these facilities, Brucken said there is still hope the spread can be slowed. He asks everyone to take precautions against the Covid-19 virus.
"Be very understanding of what's going on now, " he said. "We do not want a repeat of what we had previously when we had thousands of deaths in the long-term care facilities from outbreaks."