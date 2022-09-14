"We're here to help you" Indiana State Police need more troopers. Here's where you can apply

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police Department is down dozens of officers.
Leaders say they need the community's help to fill them.
They are asking for qualified people to consider applying to be state troopers.
The Indiana State Police Department has lost about 50 troopers within the last year.
Those numbers are a little bit better than last year, where we told you ISP was down around 100 troopers because of retirement.
"The Indiana State Police does have several troopers retiring as they've reached their 25 years on the department and those troopers have decided to do something different," Sergeant Matt Ames, the Indiana State Police public information officer from Indiana's Putnamville post said.
He says you can rest assured, knowing ISP is working to keep you safe.
He says having fewer troopers will mean the ones they do have will have to cover more ground.
That's where you can help.
"There is some shortages that we have ongoing, however, we are dealing with it on a management level, at the district lieutenant, and our first sergeant, they are taking and addressing and making sure that we are still providing service to the citizens," Ames said.
Ames says being a state trooper doesn't just mean patrolling like you may be used to seeing.
He says there are several other things you can do as well.
He says there are a few qualities they look for in applicants.
"It takes people that have good ethics, good morals a good background, that therefore when it's time to make a hard decision about what's going on at a current situation that you may be dealing with, that you make the right decision," Ames said.
He says it's important each open position is filled so that you have someone to call in case of an emergency.
"We're here to help you and if you're out there in the community and you need help, feel free to come up to police officers so that way we can provide that assistance to you."
If you're interested in becoming an Indiana State trooper, click here.
To contact the ISP Putnamville post, click here.