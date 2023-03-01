"We're here to help them..." New recovery center opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new resource for mental health and addiction recovery is now open.
The Indiana Center For Recovery has opened inside Regional Hospital's Professional Building. Here, those who need help can discover resources through the help of the center.
The center's director of Outpatient Services and Access to Community Care Hayley Dorsett said the center intends to work with other mental health and addiction resources in the community.
"What that means for us," she said. "Is partnering with other local organizations and making sure individuals that come into see us, that know they need some kind of treatment but aren't entirely sure of where to look, that's our job."
Dorsett said eventually, the center will open up to group and one-on-one therapy sessions. The center also hopes to have resources for military members and first responders. Naloxone will also be available in the lobby. Right now, the center will focus on connecting people with the resources they need.
One local man knows first-hand how effective these resources are. Josh Freeman is a Terre Haute native, who struggled with mental health. When he was ready to get help, he turned to the Indiana Center for Recovery to help.
"It's a big step in my life," he said. "It was hard to make that step, but they made it really easy and transitioned into the different phases and classes and things like that. It was really enjoyable.
Through classes, assessments, and group sessions, Freeman said he was able to graduate from the program last May with a better understanding of himself.
Dorsett said the services are very much needed in the Wabash Valley.
"'There are so many things on the streets people can get their hands on," she said. "Completely alter their lives without realizing it. So, it's important to have this facility to know whenever they do decide to make that change and are ready to get back to a certain state of normal that they're proud of, that we're here to help them."
Freeman agrees. He wants others to know recovery is possible.
"There are a lot of people who will help you," he said. "They don't judge you. Don't be afraid you're not alone."
To learn more, click here.