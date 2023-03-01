"We're here to help them..." New recovery center opens in Terre Haute

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week. Precipitation tonight through
Friday night is expected to range from around 1.50 to 2.50 inches
across most of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 10...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 10.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Thursday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"We're here to help them..." New recovery center opens in Terre Haute

  • Updated
  • 0
INDIANA CENTER FOR RECOVERY.jpg

New recovery center opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new resource for mental health and addiction recovery is now open.

The Indiana Center For Recovery has opened inside Regional Hospital's Professional Building. Here, those who need help can discover resources through the help of the center.

The center's director of Outpatient Services and Access to Community Care Hayley Dorsett said the center intends to work with other mental health and addiction resources in the community.

"What that means for us," she said. "Is partnering with other local organizations and making sure individuals that come into see us, that know they need some kind of treatment but aren't entirely sure of where to look, that's our job."

Dorsett said eventually, the center will open up to group and one-on-one therapy sessions. The center also hopes to have resources for military members and first responders. Naloxone will also be available in the lobby. Right now, the center will focus on connecting people with the resources they need.

One local man knows first-hand how effective these resources are. Josh Freeman is a Terre Haute native, who struggled with mental health. When he was ready to get help, he turned to the Indiana Center for Recovery to help.

"It's a big step in my life," he said. "It was hard to make that step, but they made it really easy and transitioned into the different phases and classes and things like that. It was really enjoyable.

Through classes, assessments, and group sessions, Freeman said he was able to graduate from the program last May with a better understanding of himself.

Dorsett said the services are very much needed in the Wabash Valley.

"'There are so many things on the streets people can get their hands on," she said. "Completely alter their lives without realizing it. So, it's important to have this facility to know whenever they do decide to make that change and are ready to get back to a certain state of normal that they're proud of, that we're here to help them."

Freeman agrees. He wants others to know recovery is possible.

"There are a lot of people who will help you," he said. "They don't judge you. Don't be afraid you're not alone."

To learn more, click here.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

