"We're going to spend that great profit on our kids..." Local store provides funding for school food program

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local business is joining the fight to make sure no kid goes hungry.
Helping Hands is a thrift store located in West Terre Haute. Established in July 2003, the store collects donations. Leaders said the store then uses the funds to give back to those in the community.
"We concentrate on food banks and food pantries," Bonnie Monaghan, the store's treasurer, said. "The elderly and different things like that. But, children are our biggest concern."
That's why Monoghan said Helping Hands wanted to help with Vigo County's Weekend Food Program in Terre Haute.
Also known as the backpack program, schools in the Vigo County School Corporation prepare and hand out backpacks filled with food for needy students every Friday. The backpacks include nutritious, easy-to-make foods that should last kids one weekend or more. This program also helps students over long holiday breaks.
Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary Principal Suzanne Marrs said this program is important for students.
"We never want a child to leave here during the day and think 'what am I going to have for dinner?'" she said. "There's always options out there for them."
Within the past year, Helping Hands has given over $44,000 to West Terre Haute school programs, like the weekend food program, scholarships, and other after-school programs.
Helping Hands also helped fund a sensory room for kids. This gives them a place to go to take a break from the classroom.
Marrs said those at Helping Hands truly help area schools.
"I can't go on enough about how special they are," she said. "It's just this group of women who volunteer and devote their time to help our community be a better place."
Monoghan said it's the store's responsibility to give back.
"We show great profit," she said. "We're going to spend that great profit on our kids and our community to make it better. We have high hopes that this should go on for a long, long time."