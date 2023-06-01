 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

"We're going to rebuild back better" Sullivan, federal officials pushing FEMA assistance two weeks ahead of deadline

Tour

Sullivan FEMA, SBA Disaster Assistance 6 pm

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were impacted by the Sullivan, Indiana tornado, you may want to take advantage of a disaster relief opportunity that's still available.

But it's only available for a limited time.

Federal and city leaders are urging people impacted by the tornado to get help.

That's as the deadline to do so is quickly approaching.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb took federal leaders on a tour of the damage Thursday, just two months after the tornado.

Lamb says while many government leaders are trying to help people heal, the recovery process has been hard.

"There's no way that the federal government, state government, the mayor's office, the county, can make folks whole, but by golly we can do the best we can to bring folks home," Lamb said.

Officials with the emergency management agency say they hope to get Sullivan back on its feet.

Aftermath of the EF-3 tornado in Sullivan

They are encouraging people impacted to apply for relief through June 14.

"Tornadoes can happen at any time, severe storms and one of the things we can do is build resilience. We know this community will remember, we will always remember, this disaster and know that the resilience of the community is going to be that they're going to be able to build back stronger," a FEMA representative on the tour said.

Sullivan Recovery Assistance 5 pm

Lamb says as the rebuilding process continues, he and FEMA are trying to be respectful of how people choose to clean up.

But he says the disaster relief is a good option for some people.

He says while Sullivan might be a small town, it's a big family.

"They're not just numbers on a spreadsheet. These are our friends, the people that we laugh with, the people that we mourn with and now we're going to rebuild back better together with," Lamb said.

For more information on where to get help, click here, download the FEMA app or call 800-621-3362.

The United States Small Business Administration is also offering disaster assistance.

The administration has low interest loans available to help owners rebuild.

Those can go to private nonprofits and businesses of all sizes.

The deadline to apply for those loans is also June 14 for both disaster relief programs.

