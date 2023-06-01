"We're going to rebuild back better" Sullivan, federal officials pushing FEMA assistance two weeks ahead of deadline

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were impacted by the Sullivan, Indiana tornado, you may want to take advantage of a disaster relief opportunity that's still available.

But it's only available for a limited time.

Federal and city leaders are urging people impacted by the tornado to get help.

That's as the deadline to do so is quickly approaching.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb took federal leaders on a tour of the damage Thursday, just two months after the tornado.

Lamb says while many government leaders are trying to help people heal, the recovery process has been hard.

"There's no way that the federal government, state government, the mayor's office, the county, can make folks whole, but by golly we can do the best we can to bring folks home," Lamb said.

Officials with the emergency management agency say they hope to get Sullivan back on its feet.

They are encouraging people impacted to apply for relief through June 14.

"Tornadoes can happen at any time, severe storms and one of the things we can do is build resilience. We know this community will remember, we will always remember, this disaster and know that the resilience of the community is going to be that they're going to be able to build back stronger," a FEMA representative on the tour said.

Lamb says as the rebuilding process continues, he and FEMA are trying to be respectful of how people choose to clean up.

But he says the disaster relief is a good option for some people.

He says while Sullivan might be a small town, it's a big family.

"They're not just numbers on a spreadsheet. These are our friends, the people that we laugh with, the people that we mourn with and now we're going to rebuild back better together with," Lamb said.

For more information on where to get help, click here, download the FEMA app or call 800-621-3362.

The United States Small Business Administration is also offering disaster assistance.

Sullivan baby survives tornado with her family in her first week of life Families throughout Sullivan have had their lives changed over night following Friday's EF3 tornado. Including Madison Collins, her husband, and their one-week-old child, Mylee.

The administration has low interest loans available to help owners rebuild.

Those can go to private nonprofits and businesses of all sizes.

The deadline to apply for those loans is also June 14 for both disaster relief programs.