"We're going to be looking" Indiana State Police to ramp up patrols to ensure safe holiday travel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last year during the Thanksgiving season, 12 people were killed in car crashes in Indiana, and seven of those involved people not wearing seatbelts.
To prevent this, Indiana State Police are increasing patrols to make sure you're driving safely.
Before you hit the road this Thanksgiving, you'll want to make sure you do these few things.
First, you're going to want to buckle up.
You'll also want to watch your speed.
Most importantly, don't drink and drive.
Otherwise, you could see police lights in your rearview mirror.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames says safe driving steps can keep you from being pulled over and getting to where you want to be on Thanksgiving.
"The most important thing is on Thanksgiving Day that you're sitting down at the family table with your family, you're having your turkey, you're having your pie, and you're not at the county jail," Ames said.
Ames says state police aren't on a mission only to write tickets.
Instead, he's looking to keep dangerous driving off the road and keep you on track to get to your destination.
"We're going to be looking for the aggressive drivers out here. The drivers that are travelling way above the posted speed limit, people that are travelling in and out of lanes that are making the roadways unsafe," Ames said.
As you hit the road, you likely won't be alone.
"Traffic volume is going to be really heavy, especially on the interstate and also on our U.S. routes, and we expect all the way until noon on Thanksgiving Day and noon on Sunday," Ames said.
Ames says making sure you make it to your holiday destination is his goal this Thanksgiving.
"Our number one priority is making sure everyone has safe roadways out here to travel," he said.
State police say they want you to have a happy Thanksgiving, but that all starts behind the wheel.