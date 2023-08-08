"We're changing people's lives." - Vigo County Council approves ARPA money requests

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council approved several requests for the use of American Rescue Plan money. Overall, the council approved around $2.3 million worth of ARPA money for different organizations.
"Well anytime something comes out of the federal government, it's huge. So then they use a company just like RJL Solutions to guide them how is the best way to get the money appropriated and what it can be spent on," said Todd Thacker, Vigo County Council president.
On Tuesday, the West Central Business Hub was approved $750,000 for disability building access. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods got $500,000 for updates to equine academics and athletics. And the Terre Haute Humane Society got $250,000 for its new vet clinic coming soon.
Thacker says one of the biggest deciding factors is making sure this money is going to places where the community will see it, and that one stood out in particular.
"I think Happiness Bag, I mean it might be the gold standard. We're not just giving them to beautification of something, we're changing people's lives," said Thacker.
Happiness Bag Incorporated is a non-profit organization that works with community members that have disabilities. The organization will be getting $750,000 in ARPA money.
The plan is to double in size with about an 11,000 square foot building to make more space for the ever-growing program.
"The design will offer more opportunities for our friends in the community with disabilities. It will also allow us the opportunity to be able to offer more individuals the chance to come and experience and enjoy some of the programs services that we offer," said Jodie Moan, executive director for Happiness Bag.
The goal is to raise $3.5 million for these future projects. And with the ARPA money, the organization will already be at about $2.2 million.
"We've been faced with a lot of obstacles as we've started this journey and I'm sure there are gonna be a lot more to go, but being able to receive a grant of this magnitude is just absolutely huge for our organization," said Moan.
If you'd like to donate to Happiness Bag, CLICK HERE.