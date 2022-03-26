"We're all having fun!" Indiana State students help remove invasive species from Shelburn

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local Indiana State students are teaming up to help get rid of invasive species.
Flooding, fires, and other natural disasters can all be caused by invasive species. That is why Disha Sinha, a master's student at Indiana State University says she is helping get rid of them.
She is volunteering with the Ouabache Land Conservancy group, pulling weeds like honeysuckles from a wooded area in Shelburn.
"I think it's very nice that we come out here, that we grab some really painful thorny species by hand, but I guess we're all having fun!" Sinha said.
Sinha says habitat destruction for animals and humans is possible if you do not properly manage these forests. She says a recent declaration of endangered species awareness week by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has helped operations like this.
Claudia Cozadd is the vice president of the Ouabache Land Conservancy group. She says for a group of students, there is no better way to get out, learn and help the environment.
"It definitely forms a sense of community and gives us a reason to come outside. I mean, we're all students, so we're all sitting at desks 99% of the time anyway," Cozadd said.
While the thorns may be prickly, Sinha says if there is no pain, there is no gain.
"It's painful, but, it's rewarding," she said. "We need to take action right now."
If you would like to come out to the forest and help the Wabash Land Conservancy, click here or email them at cozadd@sycamores.indstate.edu.