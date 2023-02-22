"We'll take it and run with it..." Two Wabash Valley cities receive new designations from the U.S. Census Bureau

BRAZIL & LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI)- The U.S. Census bureau changed the definition of city classifications and it's affecting at least two cities in the Wabash Valley.
The bureau made these changes towards the end of 2022. The bureau raised the threshold of an urban community to 5,000 people. Now, a city that was previously called urban may now be considered rural, or vice versa.
This is the case for the City of Brazil. Mayor Brian Wyndham said he wasn't sure at first what this new designation meant for the city.
"When I first received it," he said. "I really didn't know if this is a good thing or something that was detrimental. Obviously, it's a positive thing."
He now knows this new designation will open the city up to more grant money. He already has some idea of what projects he would like to tackle.
"The first thing that comes to mind is the I-70 interchange," Wyndham said. "There's going to be growth down there. I don't know when, but it will happen at some point."
Not every mayor was as fortunate to receive a new status for their city. 36 Indiana towns were bumped down from an urban to a rural distinction.
One of those cities was Loogootee. But, Mayor Noel Harty said he's not too concerned about this change.
"We've always considered ourselves to be a rural versus an urban area," he said.
Harty said many of the grants Loogootee applied for aren't always based on population. So, this step down shouldn't affect that.
Still, Harty does believe he's seeing growth in the city. He said the city has a lot considering its size.
"It's kind of unudual because we have so many restaurants and amenities for a city our size," he said. "It seems to be vibrant based on our population."
Like Harty, Wyndham is excited about the growth of his city. He relished this opportunity to show what the city of Brazil is made of.
"Give us that opportunity," he said. "We'll take it and run with it."
In the future, Wyndham said he wants to focus on the city's infrastructure.
Harty believes Loogootee should see growth thanks to a new housing development that should add 30 new homes.