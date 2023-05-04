"We'll be a part of the solution..." Wabash Valley Resources moves ahead with ammonia plant plans

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Senate Bill 451, now known as Public Law 53, will allow a local hydrogen plant to move forward with its expansion.
Wabash Valley Resources is ready to begin its CO2 project. The plan is to inject and store the ammonia deep in the ground. It also plans to build an ammonia plant.
But, the company ran into some delays when it came to finding land to do that on. Thanks to the new law, landowners affected by WVR's project can receive fair pay. Greg Zoeller, WVR's Vice President of External Relations, said that also means planning can begin for the expansion.
"We really couldn't raise the capital and receive the federal support with that hanging over the head," he said. "So, all of that has been clarified and it's full speed ahead. "
Zoeller said the land acquisition process should begin soon. In the meantime, WVR is working on getting the site and equipment prepared.
Additionally, the hydrogen plant is in the process of applying for some federal grants.
But, Zoeller said WVR wants the community to be comfortable with what's going to happen.
"We're going to need employees," he said. "We're going to need people with certain skills."
Zoeller said the company plans to do more community outreach in the coming months. He hopes the community can come to support this first-of-its-kind project as it could be the solution to many environmental issues.
"We'll be a part of the solution when it comes to power generation and the creation of ammonia," he said.
Zoeller said construction could begin early next year.