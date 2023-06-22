 Skip to main content
Weekly music on the patio event begins

Looking for something fun to do with the family on Thursday evenings in Terre Haute?

Look no further than Maggie & Moe's at the Sycamore Farmhouse on Poplar Street.

Every Thursday this summer, weather permitting, Maggie & Moe's will host live music on the patio.

The performers will be local musicians from both well-known bands to up-and-coming performers.

The public is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the entertainment.

StrEat Bistro Food Truck will also be on-site for those wanting to grab dinner.

Outside food and beverages will not be permitted.

