Weekly music on the patio event begins

Looking for something fun to do with the family on Thursday evenings in Terre Haute?
Look no further than Maggie & Moe's at the Sycamore Farmhouse on Poplar Street.
Every Thursday this summer, weather permitting, Maggie & Moe's will host live music on the patio.
The performers will be local musicians from both well-known bands to up-and-coming performers.
The public is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the entertainment.
StrEat Bistro Food Truck will also be on-site for those wanting to grab dinner.
Outside food and beverages will not be permitted.