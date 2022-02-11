Weekend Soup Bowl Benefit works to raise awareness for hunger in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When the weather is cold, a warm bowl of soup sometimes hits the spot.
The 12th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit will get underway this weekend.
Each year, Catholic Charities hosts the event. It helps raise awareness for hunger in the Wabash Valley.
Instead of the traditional in-person event this year, it'll be a drive-thru.
On Saturday, a soup passport will be available. The passport has coupons for restaurants where you'll be able to pick up a bowl of soup.
The benefit will be from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. at the Maryland Community Church.