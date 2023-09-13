Weekend rummage sale will help you support a good cause

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're a fan of shopping for treasures and looking for something to do this weekend, this may be the event for you.
The Wabash Activity Center is hosting its fall rummage sale. Organizers say they have a whole room full of goodies for you to look through.
Money from the event will go right back into the non-profit's cause to keep our local seniors active. The fundraiser helps them pay for heating during the winter months.
"With a building that's almost a hundred years old, with very large windows and very tall ceilings, heating is always expensive," Board member Karen Long said.
The sale is happening this Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.
It's taking place at the Wabash Activity Center. Some items are priced, but most are simply asking for a donation.