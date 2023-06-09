Weekend Puppy Palooza event hopes to match you up with your new furry friend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been meaning to add an adorable addition to your life - now's the time to do it.
That's because the Terre Haute Humane Society's Puppy Palooza kicked off Friday.
It's a three-day adoption campaign.
Puppy adoption fees are $200. Grown dogs and cats are also up for adoption at a pick-your-price adoption fee.
"No matter what animal we get out of here, it helps every animal in the building because then we have more space to properly take care of the animals we already have, or the animals that are harder to adopt out." Madeleine Brown said.
On Saturday and Sunday, they'll be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.