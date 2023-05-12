Weekend herb fair will help you get everything you need for spring gardening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An event on Saturday will help you get excited about spring gardening.
The Wabash Valley Herb Society is hosting its annual "Spring Thyme Plant and Herb Fair."
Ninety garden and craft vendors will be there. You can grab varieties of basil, mint, sage, rosemary and many others.
Organizers say you'll find all kinds of items you'll need for this year's garden -- while supporting a cause.
"The money we raise through this, we give away scholarships to area students. We gave away ten $1,000 scholarships," Treva Cook, the society's president, said.
The fair is happening Saturday. Stop by the fairgrounds in Terre Haute from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is free. The event will take place rain or shine.