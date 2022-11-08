Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard.
Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily.
Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the event.
Local organizations like the Loyal Veterans Batallion and the Marine Corps League also join.
Organizers hope it draws attention to the problem and encourages people to take action. They say getting to see what homelessness is like is eye-opening.