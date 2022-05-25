Weekend event in Vincennes looks to take you back in time

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can experience the Wabash's history this weekend.
The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is reenacting the Revolutionary War.
The event will be at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park grounds.
There, you can try out food from the era, listen to music from the time, and the kids can play games.
They hope that those who join learn something about the colonial period.
You can go check it out on Saturday from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. and on Sunday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.
Tickets cost $2 for kids, $10 for adults, and 15 dollars for a two-day pass.