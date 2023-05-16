Weekend concert hopes to fight human trafficking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local musicians are using the power of music to raise awareness about an important issue.
Andrew Staggs and his band, "One Cause," are on a mission to stop human trafficking.
Staggs and other local Christian bands are working together to perform live concerts throughout southern Indiana.
Money raised from the shows will be donated to organizations that help fight human trafficking.
Staggs says it's an issue that many don't realize happens here at home.
"You don't think about the little towns like Vincennes, the little towns like Linton, the little towns like Terre Haute where it's actually going on in and amongst us right now. That gave us, hey that is an issue right here, right now that we can make a difference on," Staggs said.
There are two shows left of the "Spring Fever Tour."
The next show will take place this Saturday at the Main Event on Margaret Drive in Terre Haute.
The final show will take place on Saturday, June 3 at Linton First Christian Church and feature former American Idol contestant Colton Dixon.
Learn more about the show here.