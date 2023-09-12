Weekend breakfast aims to get veterans back on their feet

FONTANENT, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support local veterans at a breakfast this weekend.
The Fontanet Community Action Team is hosting a breakfast on Saturday.
Proceeds from the event will support the Veteran's Village in Terre Haute.
The project gives local homeless veterans a place to stay and get back on their feet.
The breakfast is happening in conjunction with the Buddy Walk for Veterans.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10:30 Saturday morning. It's happening at 11158 Gallagher Road, in fontanet.