 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dense fog is possible tonight through Wednesday morning across
portions of Central Indiana...

Fog is expected to develop later tonight across portions of
central Indiana and diminish by mid to late morning tomorrow.
Dense fog is possible, especially near and north of Interstate 70.

If traveling later tonight or Wednesday morning, plan on extra
time to arrive at your destination. Slow down, use your
headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration.

Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser.

Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal.

The gala will have a cash bar, raffle, and silent auction. Dinner will also be provided.

Proceeds from the event go to the YMCA's financial assistance program, giving scholarships to local kids.

"To really make sure that it's affordable for families who are working and going to school and really just making sure that the kids have a safe place to be," Nicole Fry from the YMCA said.

It's happening this Saturday from 5:30 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the Terre Haute Convention Center.

Tickets are limited. To get yours, call the YMCA at 812-232-8446.

Recommended for you