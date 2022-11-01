Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration.
Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser.
Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal.
The gala will have a cash bar, raffle, and silent auction. Dinner will also be provided.
Proceeds from the event go to the YMCA's financial assistance program, giving scholarships to local kids.
"To really make sure that it's affordable for families who are working and going to school and really just making sure that the kids have a safe place to be," Nicole Fry from the YMCA said.
It's happening this Saturday from 5:30 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Tickets are limited. To get yours, call the YMCA at 812-232-8446.