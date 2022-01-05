Wednesday kicks off filing day for May Primary in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Vigo County residents put their names on the ballot for the upcoming May Primary election.
Wednesday was the start of filing day at the Vigo County Courthouse.
Two Democratic candidates, Sheriff John Plasse and Commissioner Brendan Kearns were among the first to file.
Both talked with us about why they want to run for office in 2022.
"I'm not finished serving, and if the voters of Vigo County will have me back, I'd love to finish my career as sheriff and continue serving this community," Plasse told us.
Kearns said, "I think it's the right thing to do. Thinking about whether I should move forward, I look at the success I've had since I've been in office. I've had a lot of encouragement from people that I believe in and collectively want to move the county forward."
The Vigo County Clerk's Office will offer continuous updates on who's filed for the 2022 election. Click here for their site.