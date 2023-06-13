Wednesday is your last day to take advantage of free medical care in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday is your last chance to take advantage of free basic medical care.
The 181st Intelligence Wing and local community partners are hosting an innovative readiness training mission.
It's called Hoosier Care. The care includes vision exams, dental exams, tooth extractions and other basic medical services.
It's happening at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. There are neither "residency" nor "income" requirements.
Hours of operation Wednesday are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.