Wednesday is flag day - this local group presents certificates to certain businesses who fly the flag

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday is Flag Day in the United States.
The annual holiday honors the day Congress passed the "Flag Act" in 1777. That legislation united the country under one flag.
The Sons of the American Revolution presented certificates to several businesses that display the stars and stripes.
Twiggy's Pub was one of the places recognized. The managers there say they've flown the flag for as long as they've been open.
They say it's important to represent the red, white, and blue.
"Well, we're Americans, and we're proud of it, and we want to show it off, right? right!" Twiggy's manager Carmen Pearson said.
Five other locations were honored for their flag displays.
The Sons of the American Revolution say it's one of the many ways they try to honor our nation. The group is also looking for new members.
If you're a direct descendant of someone who fought in the Revolutionary war, you can join. Send an email to ltbehnke@msn.com to find out more.