Wear blue to support nurses Friday

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The first day of National Nurses Week is Friday.
You're encouraged to wear blue Friday to show your appreciation.
Local nursing professionals said the field is going through some changes. During the pandemic, the healthcare industry saw a decline in nurses.
A chairperson at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College said many retired or simply left the field. This led to the popularity of traveling nurses.
Now, they said numbers are rebounding. The school said it is seeing a string interest in its nursing program.
"The nursing field is looking very promising, and so we've had an increase in the number of applicants that have applied to our program," Marcia Miller said. "Many people are feeling they have been called to care."
Miller said the healthcare industry needs to continue to change to retain nurses and nursing students.