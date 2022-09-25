"We work year-round" - Businesses are getting ready for the Covered Bridge Festival with less than 3 weeks until it starts

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covered Bridge Festival is less than three weeks away.
Whether you're in Rockville or Mansfield, you'll see a lot of businesses gearing up for the 10-day rush.
It's almost time for the covered bridge festival, but as people drive through town anticipating Indiana's largest festival.
Business owners like Luke Moody, who owns Mansfield Village Bar and Grill, are getting ready to be able to serve you.
"There's so much work involved, there's some long days out here, and it's long days for property owners and vendors alike. So, we'll be putting in our time for sure," Moody said.
Joyce Mack is a manager at Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville. She says it's important for businesses to be stocked up on food and drinks ready to go.
She says once the festival starts, there's no turning back.
"It's just nonstop from open to close. We're on the go all the time, moving around, there's always something to do," Mack said.
Right now these bars don't look too busy, but in just a few short weeks, hundreds of thousands will be welcomed through the doors.
Although it's a lot of work, Mack says she's excited about it.
"It's a great experience in here, we meet a lot of people from out of town that come over here. We've had people come over from California, and they're always a good time!" She said.
Moody says the Covered Bridge Festival is marked on his calendar every year, and the preparation is in its homestretch.
"We work year-round to have a reputable business and then for it all to come together here at the covered bridge festival. It's very rewarding to see tourists come and just help them enjoy the festival," Moody said.
If you find yourself in Parke County for the Covered Bridge Festival, both local businesses say they hope to see you there.
The festival will officially begin on October 14 and run until October 23.