"We will find her, and I'm praying we do:" Stepdaughter of missing Mecca Woman weighs in on search efforts

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - The search for a missing Mecca woman continues. Betty Jane Capps disappeared more than a month ago.

Over the past week, the community has stepped up and continued to search for the missing 68-year-old.

"We will find her, and I'm praying we do," said Capp's stepdaughter, Melanie Capps.

Melanie Capps has teamed up with people across the community to find her stepmother.

"They've been with their four-wheelers, side by side, you know, down the rivers, anywhere in Mecca where we think she could be, then that's all been searched," said Melanie Capps.

Authorities say Capps was last seen leaving her home on June 29, leaving with only a few items.

"The only thing she took was her wallet. So she left her dog at home, and her house was unlocked. She wasn't going very far when she left," said Melanie Capps.

Severe storms swept across mecca the day she disappeared. Investigators say power outages have made it harder to track her down.

"There were a lot of trees down, roads closed. There's a possibility that maybe she was disoriented during the storm. We don't have the luxury of searching areas, like 'ring' doorbell cameras or surveillance cameras," said Deputy of Parke County Sheriff's Office, Shay Vandivier.

Indiana Conservation Officers have also used sonar to scan bodies of water. Despite searching every way they can, Capps still hasn't been found.

"The areas we can't check from our vehicles or on foot, we check with airplanes and drones, and there's been no sign of anything," said Vandivier.

Authorities are still unsure where Capps might have been heading at the time. Even though so many questions are left unanswered, Melanie says she won't stop looking for her stepmother.

"This is scary. For her, it's scary. I miss her, and I want her to come home. I want her to call ten times a day and annoy me (Giggles). I didn't know I would miss that, but you do, you are used to something, and then she's not there. I just want her home," said Capps.

Anyone with information on Betty Jane Capps is asked to contact the Parke County Sheriff's Office. The number is (765)596-5413.

Betty Capps is 68-years-old. She is 5 foot 3, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her left leg. Capps was last seen driving a "Grey 2007 ford focus" with an Indiana license plate.