"We were really busy" Local business re-opens, will soon expand despite inflation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent survey says that four out of five small businesses say they can weather a recession.
One local business says despite inflation, their recent re-opening has gone very well.
The doors at J. Gumbo's have closed for the day, but during lunch hour, they were busy as ever.
They say that's helped them fit into that 80% of businesses that can handle these tough economic circumstances.
Adam Dalton has been busy the last couple of months since J. Gumbo's re-opened.
He and his employees are working to best serve their customers.
No matter how tight money may be for small businesses, Dalton says his business successfully re-opened and has been successful.
"I think that we kind of fit perfectly into that because people really loved this place, and it had been here many years before we took over," Dalton said.
Not only is Dalton taking the economic challenges head-on, he's also expanding his business.
J. Gumbo's will now have fresh food and soon, a bar.
"Once that everyone found out that it was going to be re-opened, you know, it was an experience to say that we were really busy and that everyone was extremely excited," Dalton said.
While over 200,000 businesses have closed since the pandemic, economic experts say small businesses can grow as J. Gumbo's has, it may just be more challenging.
"This is an opportunity for those in the local markets to take advantage of that and connect with their customers, and grow their businesses rather than be defensive," Shep Moyle, a business coach said.
As customers continue walking through the doors, Dalton says he's ready to weather any economic storm that comes his way.
"We're just, as they say, rolling with the punches as they come and just doing our best to navigate everything," he said.
Business experts also say as many businesses have closed, new businesses can take advantage and further develop their brands.