"We wanted to raise money for those families that can't afford them" - teenagers raising money for a potentially lifesaving cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Terre Haute North Vigo High School seniors hosted "Bowling for Bands" on Monday night.
Here, people enjoyed a fun night of bowling while raising money for "Lilly's Friends."
The mission of "Lilly's Friends" is to provide free "Project Lifesaver" wristbands and batteries to those in the Wabash Valley with cognitive disorders.
The bands help locate these people if needed, potentially saving lives. The teenagers say the bands can be expensive, so they wanted to help!
"We were really sad that families that need them can't afford them so we wanted to raise money for those families that can't afford them," Bailey Truxal and Jillian Goff, organizers of Bowling for Bands, said.
If you'd like to learn more about "Lilly's Friends," go to their Facebook page.