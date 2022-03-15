"We want to support them" ISBE provides grant to support students' mental health

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Data from the CDC is startling when it comes to our children and their mental health.
More than 1 in 3 high school students nationwide experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019.
Also, in 2019, about 1 in 6 youth reported making a suicide plan.
COVID-19 has harmed students' social-emotional wellbeing, making it even more difficult to learn.
Some help may be on the way for some local schools in Illinois.
Marshall and Paris 95 schools are both receiving money from this ISBE community partnership grant.
It is $87 million from the Illinois State Board of Education.
Both Marshall and Paris 95 schools say there is a lot that can be done with the money to help support students' mental wellbeing.
The grant is aimed at addressing trauma and supporting recovery from the pandemic.
Area school leaders say this grant could not have come at a better time than when COVID-19 restrictions are loosening.
Paris 95 schools' preschool program instructional leader Erika Hollis says catching students up socially is a big part of what these resources can do.
That is because some of the youngest students may not have had a "normal" school year to date.
"We have children that this is their very first school experience. They have not been with other children in a classroom setting, in a social setting. They're typically used to adults," said Hollis.
Paris 95 schools will be increasing the number of mental health professionals in schools as well as helping students with social skills.
Right now, they have mental health professionals splitting time between buildings.
Paris 95 superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson said they would be able to have two staff members per building.
Teachers will also be better trained to support students' mental health, and screening tools will be implemented.
This is with the hope of decreasing mental health struggles and increasing school attendance.
"We find that students that are dealing with mental health matters are more likely to not come to school because they're trying to avoid social interactions. And so we want to support them," said Larson.
In Marshall, South Elementary School Principal Connie Morgan said she sees a lot of positive things coming from this grant.
She told News 10 the benefits can reach beyond just students.
"We were very excited to hear that we were one of the 136 schools that were chosen. Just trying to help students and staff with that social-emotional support," said Morgan.
Larson says these benefits could start as early as next year.
Governor J.B. Pritzker said that he felt, as governor, it is the state's obligation to chip in to help students with mental health.