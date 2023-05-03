"We want to keep that history" Parke County Historical Society to reorganize, needs your help

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The reorganization of the Parke County historical society happened Wednesday evening, which means the centuries of history preserved in this museum could be preserved even longer.
That's why one local man is excited to get things started.
Larry Gossett and Jim Meece are two longtime friends that are on the historical society board in Parke County.
Gossett has been in Parke County his whole life.
He says many lifetimes of memories are stored in the historical society's museum.
"When you stop and think about Grandpa, he's gone now, but we have stuff that can relate to him in here. Every family has some of that stuff in Parke County," Gossett said.
That's why he and Meece are reorganizing the historical society, starting Wednesday night.
Meece says the building is also too small to store all the historical memorabilia.
"We don't want to lose that history. We want to keep that history, and so, when things come along, we need to have a facility where we can store those, and show those and share those," Meece said.
Meece and Gossett hope to expand the building in the near future.
Meece says with some help from the local government, he feels everyone has a stake in the society, and the museum.
"We are supported by $5,000 a year from the county council to keep doing what we do to preserve that history. So, I feel that everybody has a little bit of ownership here. Now, we're hoping that some people step up and take care of that," Meece said.
They both hope more people can step up to help, and maybe find a way to connect with the area's history themselves.
"A lot of people come in and find something that they can connect with familywise. Oh, I have a grandfather that has a picture in here or something like that," Gossett said.
For more information on how you can help the historical society and this museum, click here, or here, for the Facebook pages of those in charge. If you contact them, they will be able to help you get involved.