"We want to be good stewards to our community." South Vermillion Schools unveil three plans for the future of the district's elementary schools

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - South Vermillion elementary students could see some big changes in the coming years.
They could soon be moving buildings.
Now, it is up to the community and the corporation to decide where.
Population has been declining among Vermillion County's youngest students according to studies from 2014 and 2019.
That has led South Vermillion superintendent Dave Chapman and other school officials to announce potential changes.
Those changes could impact where your students attend school.
There are three plans up for decision.
The first plan would build an entirely new elementary school.
Kindergarten through 4th grade would be in the new building, while 5th grade would move up to the middle school.
This is the most expensive of the three plans.
Chapman says the second and third plans are interchangeable.
Those would involve closing or repurposing one or two of the elementary schools.
A preschool and alternative school would also be added to the corporation.
Chapman says no matter what plan is selected, he wants it to have community support.
"What we want to do is make sure we hear the community, what their reservations may be, what their opinions might be, and kind of put the best-case scenario forward," Chapman said.
Chapman says he understands concerns with inflation, covid-19 and other factors impacting any financial decisions in the community.
He says his priority is providing quality education to his students.
"We want to be good stewards to our community. We feel, we want to provide the best educational opportunities to our kids, but we don't want to put a financial burden on our community as well," Chapman said.
If you are interested in giving feedback, the next opportunity to do so will be at a community listening session.
That will be at Central Elementary School on June 2 at 6:30 pm.
If you are interested in following the school's plans, go to their website.
They have their documents and information here.