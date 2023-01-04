"We want to attract quality candidates" - Local law enforcement agencies looking to hire now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the country, there's a great need for police officers.
Over the past couple of years, data shows more officers are retiring, and hiring has slowed down. In the Wabash Valley, many local agencies are hiring now to fill this need.
"We want to attract quality candidates," Michael Ellerman with the Terre Haute Police Department said.
That's one of the top goals of the Terre Haute Police Department: Finding new, qualified people to serve the city.
"You want to have quality officers in any city or any agency because you want to have people that are going to go out and be professional and do the job that you want to have done, in the right way," Ellerman said.
But lately, that's been harder for law enforcement agencies like this one to achieve.
According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), nearly 80% of law enforcement agencies are struggling to find qualified applicants.
From the national level to the state level, it's the same issue.
"We have seen a decline in applications to become a state trooper," Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said. "I know when I originally applied to be a state trooper, there were over 4,000 people that applied, but presently, we have approximately 500 people."
There is not a simple answer to say why applications are down. Many believe it's how attitudes toward law enforcement have changed over the years.
To combat this, many places are now offering salary increases, new benefit packages, and more incentives to encourage more people to apply.
"We have a brand new police department for these officers to come work with us," Sgt. Ellerman said. "Over the last five years, we have completely replaced our fleet of vehicles. As officers come in they're looking at a benefits package with a first-year officer making $54,800 in salary plus benefits."
To be in law enforcement takes a lot of work, but both Terre Haute Police and Indiana State Police agree, it's worth it!
"Working for the Indiana State Police is one of the most rewarding things I've ever done in my entire life," Sgt. Ames said. "It's being able to get up every single morning, put the uniform on, and up every morning, and serve the citizens in the state of Indiana."
If you are interested in applying to either the Terre Haute Police Department or the Indiana State Police, the application information is below. Both require a physical and written test, background checks, and several rounds of interviews.
Applications for the Terre Haute Police Department open on Monday, January 9 and close on Wednesday, February 28. Click here for the application.
Applications for the Indiana State Police are open now and must be submitted by Thursday, April 27. Click here for the application.