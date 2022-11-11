"We want them to have a place to call home" - Veterans Village celebrates its groundbreaking ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community is coming together to make a powerful difference on Veterans day.
The Veterans Village is officially celebrating its groundbreaking day with a goal of helping homeless veterans throughout the area.
"It tickles me to death that they even put my name up there," Carl Cooper said.
Carl Cooper is a Vietnam veteran hoping to give back to his fellow veterans. He donated the land that is being used for the new Veterans Village in Terre Haute.
"The veterans never really got a good deal when they came home from Vietnam," he said. "They just kind of left them out, so I think this is something that is going to make a difference."
The official groundbreaking and dedication ceremony got underway on Friday with people coming from all across the state to celebrate the new project.
"It's awesome just seeing all of the people here," Mayor Duke Bennett with the City of Terre Haute said. "It's a huge turnout to come out for this project and celebrate it. It's a whole community effort to come together to take care of our veterans."
The Veterans Village will include six homes for homeless veterans in the area.
The hope is to help get these veterans back on their feet and remind them how important they are to the local community.
"[We want] these veterans to realize that our community cares for them, Tami Kolodziej with the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors (THAAR) said. "We want them to have a place to call home and be proud of where they are from. This is the Wabash Valley and we want them to stay. We want them to be happy and we want them to prosper."
And with the project officially coming to life on Veterans Day, veterans like Carl Cooper say they're ready to see the impact this project will have on those who graciously served our country.
"I am ready to see it done and see some veterans move in and get them off the street," Cooper said.
The goal is to officially start building these homes early next spring.