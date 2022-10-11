"We want parents to feel comfortable" Linton-Stockton schools to get new safety upgrades, here's what they are

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is getting new safety upgrades.
The school resource officer says the upgrades will do more than just make his job more convenient.
Between the morning and afternoon bells, Linton school resource officer Joshua Goodman is locked in on keeping your students safe.
"Happier students is a happier building and we want parents to feel comfortable when they drop their kids off that safety is a top priority," Goodman said.
It's something more than just a job to him.
"My family went to school here, my son just graduated from here, my wife works here, I work here, you know, it's not just everybody here. We take it all serious," Goodman said.
To help Goodman protect his friends and family, Linton-Stockton Schools is doing more safety drills with students and teachers.
The corporation is focused on stopping intruders and preventing other bad situations.
It plans on upgrading access to the school, making it quicker for police get in-and-out of the building.
It also plans on upgrading windows to make possible entryways for intruders more secure.
Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad says the upgrades will help officer Goodman and Linton Police keep the school safe beyond the bells.
"We have a staff of administrators and teachers who have been well-trained on what to look out for, regardless of when they're supervising our students," Goad said.
Goodman says he's happy to make an area he feels is safe, even safer.
"The safer they are, the more comfortable I am coming here everyday. An emergency is in the front of my mind all the time, being prepared for that worst-case scenario," Goodman said.
The upgrades will be phased in in the coming days.